Heroic 18-Year-Old Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Busy Bridge Without Causing Any Injury

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 20 Jul 2021 10:16
Heroic 18 Year Old Pilot Makes Emergency Landing On Busy Bridge Without Causing Any InjuryPA Images

After experiencing problems with his engines, a brave teenage pilot had to make an emergency landing on a busy Jersey Shore bridge.

18-year-old Landon Lucas was flying around the Atlantic City area when he began to experience what police said to be engine trouble yesterday, July 19.

Lucas was flying a banner-pulling plane at the time of the ordeal, and had to dump the banner in the ocean before trying to return to Ocean City Municipal Airport.

New Jersey Plane Landing (ABC6)ABC6

However, the plane’s engine had other plans and, when Lucas realised he wasn’t going to make it to the airport, he spotted a gap in the traffic on the busy bridge, and successfully landed the plane.

By means of a miracle, no one was injured during the emergency landing. The plane itself also went unscathed.

Daniel Lepone, who witnessed the landing, recalled the moment he saw the plane getting closer and closer to the bridge.

He told ABC6:

I was riding back to my house all of a sudden I see a plane going lower and lower and I could hear it. I heard a loud boom and the propeller and it was really loud and I could see it just drift down slowly. It was pretty scary.

Another eyewitness told CBS Philadelphia, ‘We rode up and couldn’t believe what we were seeing, but it’s a really young pilot and what an amazing job he did. It’s incredible that he was able to pull this off. So hats off to the pilot, he did a great job.’

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has since announced that it is investigating the incident.

It said in a statement, ‘A single-engine Piper J3C-65 Cub landed on the Route 52 bridge near Ocean City, N.J., after the pilot declared an emergency at 12:37 p.m. local time today. Only the pilot was on board.’

‘The FAA and the National Safety Transportation Board will investigate,’ it added.

New Jersey Plane Landing (ABC6)ABC6

Amazingly, even the traffic wasn’t disrupted too much on the busy bridge, as both inbound lanes to Ocean City remained open, while a single outbound lane stayed open as authorities investigated the plane’s emergency landing.

