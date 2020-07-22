unilad
‘Heroic’ Afghan Girl Kills Two Taliban Fighters Who Murdered Her Parents

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 22 Jul 2020 08:02
GulGulBBC/ABC

A teenage girl has killed the two Taliban militants who murdered her parents in a true act of heroism.

The girl named as Qamar Gul is reported to be between the ages of 14 and 16 and used the family’s AK-47 assault rifle on the two militants as well as injuring several others.

The Taliban had gone to the family’s home due to Gul’s father being a government supporter and had expressed opinions on the terrorist group demanding tax payments.

The militants dragged the teenagers parents out of the home and tragically beat them both dead. Gul then grabbed her father’s rifle and opened fired on the militants.

GulGulBBC
According to local reports, Gul’s younger brother continued to fight Taliban members before other villagers grabbed their own weapons and successfully drove the militants away.

The incident came after a large group, reported to be around 40 militants, stormed the village of Geriveh, in Ghor province where Gul and her family lived, reported ABCIt’s said that Gul’s parents had been threatened and beaten by the Taliban before.

Following her brave actions a photograph of Gul holding the assault rifle has gone viral on social media where people have applauded her heroism.

One person said the teenager deserved a Nobel Peace Prize while someone else said ‘Not all heroes wear capes’.

Afghanistan Afghanistan PA Images

Facebook users have also applauded her actions.

One person said, ‘Well done …she is such a brave girl.. We must not underestimate the power of a girl’, while someone else commented, ‘Brave girl! You kept the honor of your parents by avenging them’.

The war between the Tablian and the Government has been going on for nearly two decades and continues to worsen. Recently there have been reports the country saw it’s ‘bloodiest week’ in the war’s history at the end of June.

As per VOA News, The Afghanistan’s National Security Council said 291 members of Afghan National and Defense Security Forces (ANDSF) had been killed in addition to 550 others being injured in Taliban attacks.

AfghanistanAfghanistanPA Images

Javid Faisal, spokesperson for the Natural Security Council, tweeted on June 22:

The past week was the deadliest of the past 19 years. Taliban carried out 422 attacks in 32 provinces, martyring 291 ANDSF members and wounding 550 others. Taliban’s commitment to reduce violence is meaningless, and their actions inconsistent with their rhetoric on peace.

While Gul’s actions have been celebrated, it’s heartbreaking to know children are having to bare guns to defend themselves. Our thoughts are with all those enduring the ongoing unrest in Afghanistan.

Niamh Shackleton

