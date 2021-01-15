Heroic Capitol Cop To Be Awarded Congressional Gold Medal
A heroic police officer who helped protect lawmakers from the pro-Trump mob that stormed the Capitol has been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
Eugene Goodman, 40, has been hailed as a hero on account of ‘his bravery and quick thinking’ during the January 6 riots, when he put his own safety at risk to assist vulnerable Senators, staff members and journalists.
Footage taken at the scene shows how Goodman single-handedly led the mob of away from the Senate doors mere moments before they were locked. US Representatives Nancy Mace, Emanuel Cleaver, II, and Charlie Crist have now announced a bipartisan bill will be passed to award Goodman for his courage.
As per a press release from the office of congresswoman Mace, Officer Goodman ‘valiantly put himself in harm’s way, luring a violent mob away from an unguarded entrance to the Senate chambers, protecting Senators, staff, and reporters inside’.
Congresswoman Mace has stated that Goodman’s actions ‘were heroic and represent the best of law enforcement’, adding:
When he was the only thing standing between Members of Congress and the violent mob, he quickly and selflessly redirected their fury upon himself so those Members could escape.
Thanks to his valor, we are here today. From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank him enough for his bravery and for his dedication to the call of duty.
Meanwhile, Congressman Crist has described Goodman as ‘a hero’, remarking that Goodman had been ‘the one thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate’:
I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country.
While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great.
Congressman Cleaver has asserted that, if it hadn’t been for Goodman, ‘the tragedy of last week’s insurrection could have multiplied in magnitude to levels never before seen in American history’:
In moments of crisis, there are always individuals who rise to the occasion and put themselves in harm’s way in defense of others. On January 6, 2021, one of those individuals was Officer Eugene Goodman.
[…] With this prestigious award, we can show our gratitude to Officer Goodman for saving countless lives and defending our democracy.
Footage of Goodman’s heroic actions was captured by HuffPost political reporter Igor Bobic and quickly went viral. People all across the world have since expressed admiration and grattitude towards him, however Goodman has insisted he was simply doing his job.
As per The Washington Post, Goodman made the following humble remarks to colleagues after the footage went viral:
My job is to protect and serve And on that day, I was protecting.
It’s believed Goodman’s actions could well have preempted what might have been a violent confrontation, which could have resulted in further deaths.
Five people died following the riots, including a Capitol police officer, a protester who was shot by police and three others who died after suffering medical emergencies.
