Heroic Police Rescue Pilot Seconds Before Train Smashes Into Crash Landed Plane

@LAPDHQ/Twitter

A pilot was saved by police officers moments before their plane was destroyed by an incoming train.

On Sunday, January 9, a Cessna crash-landed into a railway in Los Angeles, California, but just seconds before a train was set to hit the plane, several police officers managed to free its pilot and drag them to safety.

Advert 10

A passer-by captured the close call on camera, noting how debris flew everywhere as a result of the collision.

Loading…

Luis Jimenez, the 21-year-old who recorded the incident, alleged that the plane ‘had a failed take-off and landed on the train tracks at a popular intersection’ in the neighbourhood of Pacoima, Reuters reports.

He said:

Advert 10

Just seconds before impact police officers saved the pilot, and a piece of debris almost hit me.

The Los Angeles Police Department HQ also posted body camera footage from one of the officers who attended the scene onto Twitter, thanking the police who were involved in the rescue.

‘Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft,’ it stated.

Advert 10

According to local media, the pilot sustained cuts and bruises in the accident, but is currently in a stable condition.

Furthermore, none of the passengers on the train suffered any injuries as a result of the crash.