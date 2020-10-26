Heroin, Cocaine And Cannabis Users Will Avoid Jail Under Proposed New Scheme PA

Heroin, cocaine and cannabis users won’t face prosecution under a new scheme in England.

The new DIVERT scheme has been authorised by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) David Jamieson, hoped to ‘help break the cycle of crime relating to drug offending’.

In a bid to reduce the brunt of drug crime on the taxpayer – estimated to cost the region £1.4 billion each year – low-level charges and jail time will be substituted for outreach courses and other programmes designed to curb the habit.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson PA Images

While those charged with possession with intent to supply will face prosecution and won’t be eligible, users found with small amounts of drugs could qualify for the scheme.

As per the MailOnline, a spokesperson for the West Midlands PCC office explained:

Evidence suggests that short term prison sentences often lead to the offender committing more crime as opposed to engagement with a diversionary scheme. We know that drug habits are often exacerbated in prison and many people in prison first get onto drugs whilst serving a custodial sentence. One in five heroin users, for example, first use the drug whilst in prison.

Thames Valley Police trialled a similar scheme with great success, with 80% of offenders steered towards rehabilitation courses not reoffending over the subsequent 12 months.

Heroin PA Images

Jamieson said, ‘If we are going to break the cycle of drug related crime, we need to look at new ways to tackle the root cause. This new scheme is tried and tested in other parts of the country and has done an excellent job in saving the taxpayer money and stopped individuals become drawn into a life of offending.’

He continued:

Throughout this 12 month pilot we will continue to monitor the progress of the scheme and how well it is working to help people. We know that successful diversions away from the criminal justice system is always better and cheaper than putting people into prison or even fines which often go unpaid.

Superintendent Jane Bailey called it a ‘fantastic scheme’ that ‘may help save lives. The wide range of support on offer will enable people to get the help they need… ultimately ending the cycle of drug addiction and crime for those who chose to engage’.

cocaine PA Images

She said:

Drug users often find themselves on a downward spiral due to their addictions and they often commit crime to fund their habit. However, they are also often some of the most vulnerable within our communities, so this project will help them seek help to fight their addictions and divert them away from a life of crime.

Bailey explained how DIVERT will support young people who take drugs ‘by offering early intervention and support to help them stay in education and reach their potential’.

She added, ‘While those who are more heavily involved in crime, or are dealing drugs, will be offered support via our drug referral agencies, we will continue to deal with them properly for criminal matters.’

