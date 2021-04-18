Hester Ford, The Oldest Living American, Dies Aged 116

WCNC/WBTV News/YouTube

Hester Ford, who held the title of oldest living American, has died at the age of 116.

She died peacefully at her home in Charlotte, North Carolina, surrounded by family on Saturday, April 17.

Up until her death, Ford was known as being the oldest living person in the US, according to data collected by the Gerontology Research Group.

She is survived by a large family that includes 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and approximately 120 great-great-grandchildren, who will remember her as ‘a cherished jewel of society’.

‘Her light shined beyond her local area and she lived beyond a century with memories containing real-life experience of over 100 years. She not only represented the advancement of our family but of the Black African American race and culture in our country,’ her great-granddaughter Tanisha Patterson-Powe told WBTV.

‘She was a reminder of how far we have come as people on this earth. She has been celebrated all over the world by local governments, community leaders, social media, foreign dignities and Presidents as a cherished jewel of society for holding the honour of being the oldest living person in America.’

Ford had a modest upbringing in Lancaster, South Carolina, where she planted and picked cotton on the farm where she lived, as well as ploughing the fields and cutting the wood, just like her male relatives.

She married husband John Ford when she was 15, before the pair moved to Charlotte together in 1953. They shared 45 years of marriage together, before he passed away in 1963.

‘Although she has passed, her legacy and memory will continue to live on through her family and everyone she has touched to make the world a better place for generations to come,’ her granddaughter continued.

