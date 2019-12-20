High Fashion Sandals Crucified For Looking Like Instant Noodles

Bottega Venata/Pixabay

Every year the fashion industry brings out new and interesting lines that will turn heads – and it’s safe to say these sandals will do just that.

Italian fashion brand Bottega Veneta have brought out a pair of sandals that arguably look like both dried, instant noodles, and Justin Timberlake’s iconic 90s hairstyle.

Vogue created a look book for the new Bottega Venta Pre-Spring 2020 collection and people were quick to comment on the unique looking shoes.

One person said they’re ‘chicken curry flavour shoes’ while another person said they were ‘hideous’ and ‘completely uncomfortable’.

One user made the valid point that it’s probably not best to wear them when it’s raining…

It’s unknown how much the noodle-like shoes cost, but other pairs on the Bottega Veneta website range from £500 to almost £1,000, so I’m sure these wouldn’t be much cheaper either.

A snap of the shoes was shared beside some dried noodles on the Instagram account @diet_prada, and the post quickly received more than 80k likes.

I personally don’t think I’ll be rushing to buy them anytime soon.

