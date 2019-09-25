High School Psychologist ‘Abused Position Of Trust’ To Have Sex With Boy In Her Care

Orange County DA’s Office

A high school psychologist has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a boy inside a school classroom.

Police began a lengthy investigation after receiving a report that 35-year-old Kristen Lynn Boyle had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student on the campus of La Habra High School in Orange County, California.

Boyle, of Lake Forest, worked for Fullerton Unified School District and has been on administrative leave since the relationship was discovered.

She and the student are said to have had sex in a classroom in April 2018 at La Habra, where Boyle was assigned at the time, but it’s unclear when law enforcement were made aware of their relationship.

The psychologist was arrested on Friday (September 20) on an arrest warrant served by La Habra police. She was charged with one felony count of statutory rape for having sex with a minor, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

The age of the student has not been released but their minor status means they were under the age of 18.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer commented on Boyle’s abuse of power in relation to the student, saying:

Mental health professionals wield a tremendous amount of influence over their patients. This betrayal of trust is even more egregious because she used her position to gain her victim’s trust and then exploited the therapist/patient relationship to prey on one of the very students she was entrusted with helping.

The Attorney’s Office have said their investigation did not uncover any other victims but they are appealing to the public for more information.

According to Fox 11, Boyle posted bail following her arrest and an arraignment date has not yet been set. She will remain on administrative leave from work pending the resolution of her case.

If the psychologist is convicted of felony statutory rape she could face a maximum sentence of three years behind bars.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the La Habra Police Department at (562) 383-4300.

