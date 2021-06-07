High School Recalls Yearbooks Following Shockingly Inappropriate Labels

ABC7/PA Images

Many will fondly remember their high school yearbooks, but one school has recalled the books because of inappropriate labels.

Ventura High School in California is recalling its yearbooks after the labels applied were deemed too controversial. While these kinds of books usually have plenty of classroom jokes, some have proved to be distasteful.

The school had originally covered questionable comments with tags, but students discovered they could simply remove them. This has led to the recall of the books.

The labels in the books included ‘Most likely to get COVID twice’ and ‘Most likely to be cancelled’. Given the severity of the global pandemic, many found the jokes to be inappropriate.

Senior Morgan Jensen was shocked to find a label saying ‘Most likely to be a TV star’, but when she removed the sticker she found an unkind joke.

Jensen told ABC News:

It’s a really big deal right now. COVID is obviously a real thing and people have lost family members so don’t think that’s something that should be in a yearbook. And the cancelled one was, I’ve already been bullied for this type of thing, ‘Oh you’re going to get cancelled’ so it wasn’t really funny.

Another student who also had fake labels in their yearbook, Ace Ly, also discussed how he felt about the comments below the stickers:

COVID happened. Asian hate happened. Now I’m getting this, I’m just over everything, how it hurts my head. When I saw, I was surprised and disappointed.

There were six other students who had fake labels applied to their pictures. As a result, the school halted the distribution of the books when it realised the mistake and has asked all those with copies to return them. The staff involved, including the principal, are now going through training.

In response to the situation, the school’s principal, Carlos V. Cohen, has said:

On behalf of the entire school, our yearbook staff, and our district, I am very sorry this has occurred. I especially want to apologize to the students and their families that were affected. You are all special, unique, and should be seen in the best possible light.

Morgan Jensen’s mother, Stephanie Tindall, has noted that this incident has made her daughter’s graduation ‘bittersweet’. Furthermore, she has gone on to stress the impact on the mental health of those impacted these jokes could have had.

An investigation into what happened is now underway.

Featured Image Credit: ABC7 News/PA Images