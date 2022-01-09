High School Students Replace Janitors To Clean Classrooms

Alamy

Janitors will be replaced by students at a Minnesota high school following a shortage of custodians in the district.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District – the largest in the state – is 18 short of its usual 220 employees, meaning some buildings are not being cleaned as efficiently as possible.

After brainstorming a fix, the district came up with a solution – and it lies with the students.

Pixabay

According to the Star Tribune, Tom Karp, the district assistant director of buildings and grounds, suggested students take over the role, which sees them clean the classrooms, sweep, hoover and take the rubbish out.

Karp told the paper:

I said, what if we looked at the untapped potential of high school kids?

Karp then approached the assistant principal Steve Drewlo, of Blaine High School, about the idea.

Drewlo was ‘immediately on board’ with the idea, adding that the school was ‘really limited to having zero other alternatives’.

Alamy

Given the go-ahead, the student janitor programme was implemented at Blaine High School. Under the programme, students are paid $15.30 per hour and can take the school activity bus home.

The pay rate is the same as that for substitute janitors.

According to Karp, the programme has been ‘extremely successful’ and the student workers have been praised as ‘terrific’ and ‘reliable’.

Drewlo added ‘there’s a sense of pride that is coming with this programme’ and that the students feel they are ‘giving back’.

Due to the success of the programme, the initiative may soon roll out to other schools in the area.