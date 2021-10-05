Hiker Who Is ‘100% Confident’ He Saw Brian Laundrie Is Meeting With FBI

Nomadic Statik/YouTube/Family Handout

The hiker who remains ‘100% confident’ that he spoke with missing Brian Laundrie close to the Appalachian Trail is reportedly now meeting with the FBI.

Florida engineer Dennis Davis, 53, claims he has ‘no doubt’ that he spoke with Laundrie, 23, on the morning of Saturday, October 2, having previously told the New York Post how the skittish man had allegedly asked him for directions to California, using only the backroads.

Laundrie, who Davis claims told him was going to see his girlfriend in California, was last seen in Florida on Tuesday, September 14, with his family reporting him missing three days later.

During a phone call with News Nation Now reporter Brian Entin, Davis stated that he will be now meeting with the FBI, and that ‘he’s positive’ the man he spoke with had been Laundrie.

Entin said:

He’s an engineer, he’s still hiking out there, and he says he is so sure. He says his job is very detailed oriented he knows exactly what he saw he says he’s positive that it was Brian Laundrie, and he says that he has a meeting tomorrow set up with the FBI.

When asked by Entin how confident he was that he’d conversed with Laundrie that day, Davis explained that he didn’t know what the missing man looked like at first.

After speaking with the man in question, Davis claims he drove 15 minutes down the road as he had been ‘acting weird’, meaning he ‘didn’t want to be in that area any longer’.

Davis continued:

When I opened up that picture, and the first picture I saw was a portrait view, and the thing that stood out was that black moustache and beard. Really tight, really thick. And when I saw that first portrait view of him, I knew absolutely that it was him.

It was at this point that Davis called the FBI, telling Entin how his heart had jumped from his chest after realising he was looking at a photograph of the man who’d made him feel so uncomfortable just before.

Laundrie’s fiancée, Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Park on Sunday, September 19, after she vanished during their cross-country road trip.

Laundrie has been named as a person of interest in the case, and is also wanted by police on charges of bank fraud.

An FBI hotline has been set up for anyone who has information on Gabby Petito. Call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).