Hilarious Leaked Image Showing Manchester Utd’s Food Orders At Away Game Has Internet In Stitches

Credit: PA / Twitter/@ManUnitedZone__

When I think about the lunches of professional footballers, I always imagine they’d be chowing down on some sort of oat and fruit combo day in day out, maybe with a low fat yoghurt for pudding.

However, it’s good to see that, when letting their hair down, Premier League players are just as partial to a cheeseburger and a sticky toffee pudding as the rest of us.

After a recent team trip to Forgan’s, a restaurant in Dundee, an order list has gone viral which shows the food requests of every Manchester United footballer.

There are some genuinely excellent choices – with Tom Heaton’s chicken tempura, BBQ short rib and caramel biscoff tartlet getting a chef’s kiss from me – but there are also some hilariously odd decisions at play here.

My personal favourite part of the list is the peculiar choice of ‘normal bread’ as a starter for David De Gea, Lee Grant, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw.

Now, it’s not specified what exactly is so very ‘normal’ about this bread, the description of which conjures up the image of the three footballers chewing away on a bit of Warburtons medium sliced.

I also thoroughly admire Harry Maguire’s bold choice of a ham hock for his starter, speaking as someone who often gets self conscious about ordering anything too weird and open to mockery from mates. Absolutely fair play to him.

Inevitably, there’s also a couple of disastrous decisions here which have honestly left me feeling a little bit ill.

The worst offender here is undoubtedly Mason Greenwood with his well-done steak served incinerated without a starter or dessert. I mean, he wins back brownie points for the excellent choice of halloumi fries as a side, but the damage is already done.

Some of the funnier bits of the list come from some of the more inexplicable choices. For example, Jesse Lingard’s puzzling cheeseburger with ‘only cheese nothing else on it’.

It’s unclear whether this means he simply wanted a cheese sandwich in a burger bun, but that’s certainly what I’m envisioning.

