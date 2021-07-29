Hilarious Video Reveals That Boris Johnson Is Actually Mr Bean

Universal Pictures/ PA

A video of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempting to use an umbrella has gone viral as people compare him to Mr Bean.

Many people have found reasons to critique Johnson, whether it’s for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic or the free school meal controversy.

However, people on Twitter are finding a recent video that shows him struggling with an umbrella while sat next to Prince Charles as a great way to poke fun, making comparisons to Rowan Atkinson’s clumsy character.

Mr Bean first aired in the 1990s and showed the titular character clumsily getting through life. The character was largely silent and many enjoyed his comedic mishaps, which spawned cinematic spin-offs.

It’s hard to argue with the comparison between Johnson and Bean as he is seen struggling to open an umbrella. Once he finally figures out how the contraption works, Johnson offers the umbrella to home secretary Priti Patel. Patel turns down the offer and the umbrella comedically collapses.

Check out the footage:

As if this wasn’t embarrassing enough, the Prime Minister then has the umbrella invert and flap around.

On the back of the video, some have said it’s unfair for Bean to be compared to Johnson. Others stated ‘I’d actually trust Rowan Atkinson more to be in charge of UK.’

There have also been accusations that Johnson is playing up the debacle, with one user writing ‘It’s deliberate. Surrounded by grieving families. This man represents our country.’