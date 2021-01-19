Hillary Clinton Suggests Trump Was Talking To Putin On Day Of Capitol Riot PA Images

Hillary Clinton has suggested President Donald Trump may have been in contact with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the day of the insurrection at the Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on Clinton’s podcast, You and Me Both, on Monday, January 18, where the pair discussed the storming of the Capitol on January 6 and the events leading up to it.

Advert 10

Clinton noted that the public had ‘learned a lot about [America’s] system of government over the last four years’, due to being led by a president who ‘disdains democracy’ and ‘has other agendas’.

The former secretary of state expressed her belief that we do not yet know what all of these ‘other agendas’ are, but that she hopes we will find out in the future ‘who [Trump’s] beholden to, who pulls his strings’.

She went on to suggest that Putin may be the one influencing Trump, stating, ‘I would love to see [Trump’s] phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol.’

Advert 10

Pelosi seemed to agree with the suggestion, raising the idea that Putin ‘has [something] on’ Trump ‘politically, financially or personally’.

White House Staff Taping Up Trump's Official Documents He Tore Up PA Images

She further accused the Russian president of wanting to ‘undermine democracy’ of America, and claimed that when it comes to Trump, ‘all roads lead to Putin’.

The House Speaker described the Capitol riots as a ‘gift to Putin’, adding:

Advert 10

These people, unbeknownst to them, they are Putin puppets. They were doing Putin’s business when they [stormed the Capitol], at the incitement of an insurrection by the president of the United States.

Trump was previously accused of colluding with Russia during the 2016 presidential election, but an official investigation into the allegations concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to say the Trump campaign ‘coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities’.

After Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, the FBI arrested a woman who has been accused of stealing a laptop from Pelosi’s office to sell to Russia. A tipster told the agency the woman intended to send the device to a friend who would sell it to Russia’s intelligence service, but that the transfer ultimately fell through.

Hillary Clinton PA Images

Advert 10

There is no indication that a laptop was actually taken from Pelosi’s office, but the matter ‘remains under investigation’.

During the podcast, Clinton and Pelosi called for a commission of the type that investigated 9/11 in order to uncover all the details surrounding the insurrection.

Pelosi expressed her support for a commission of this kind, adding, ‘There is strong support in the Congress to do that.’