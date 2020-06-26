Historic Dust Plume That Could Send Skies Milky Swirling Towards US

Historic dust plume CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA

A colossal Saharan dust cloud has left skies darkened over parts of the Caribbean, having drifted across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa.

On Sunday, June 21, the cloud reached Puerto Rico and has since gone on to cover Cuba and some parts of Mexico. In some areas, visibility has been reduced to just a few short miles.

Now the plume has moved into the US, where it’s expected to ‘overtake entire states’. Those living in some parts of Louisiana, Alabama and Florida will perhaps notice ‘milky-looking skies’ as well as enhanced sunrises and sunsets.

Find out more about this cloud of dust in the following news report:

As per CNN, the Weather Prediction Center said:

The main impacts of the Saharan dust will be hazy skies during the day, locally reduced visibility and degraded air quality. However, this will also make for some very colorful sunrises and sunsets with deeper oranges and reds compared to normal.

By the weekend, the dense plume will reportedly spread across the south of the country, moving as far north as southern Illinois and Ohio, as per CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin.

Throughout the course of the coming weekend, a thinner quantity of dust is expected to advance across a significant portion of the eastern US, with a denser concentration lingering around the southeast, mainly in the states of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Some of this dust is expected to settle at ground level, and so those in affected areas have been encouraged to monitor local air quality and potentially ‘limit outdoor exposure’. The dust cloud is known to impact air quality, which may cause difficulties for those with respiratory problems.

As per Space.com, this travelling dust came as no surprise.

Every three to five days from late spring up until early autumn, a dust cloud referred to as the Saharan Air Layer (SAL) forms above the Sahara Desert before travelling westward over the Atlantic.

The SAL can stretch from 5,000 to 20,000 feet into the atmosphere, and may have varying effects depending on where it lands. For example, in the Amazon rainforest, minerals within the dust replace vital nutrients in the soil which are continuously transported by tropical rains.

The Saharan dust usually ‘helps build beaches in the Caribbean and fertilizes soils in the Amazon’, as per NASA.

Interestingly, the dry nature of dust cloud removes moisture from the atmosphere, potentially putting a stop to the formation of tropical cyclones and hurricanes.

This year, the plume is regarded to be ‘historic’ in terms of its size, thickness and extremity, with Atmospheric Scientist Michael Lowry tweeting:

The ongoing Saharan dust outbreak across the tropical Atlantic is by far the most extreme of the MODIS satellite record — our most detailed, continuous record of global dust back to 2002.

University of Puerto Rico environmental health specialist Pablo Méndez Lázaro told the Associated Press that this so-called ‘Godzilla’ dust cloud ‘is the most significant event in the past 50 years’, noting that ‘conditions are dangerous in many Caribbean islands’.

Experts have advised that Americans suffering with asthma or allergies should wear masks and remain indoors as much as they can.