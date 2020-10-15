Historic Meth Bust Finds Enough For 'Every Man, Woman And Child In US And Mexico' PA Images

Raids carried out in Southern California led federal authorities to the biggest meth bust in US history.

During an October 2 investigation into a drug-trafficking organisation with ties to the Sinaloa cartel, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) uncovered 2,224lb of methamphetamine, the largest domestic haul ever recorded in the country.

The raids followed search warrants being served for two houses in Moreno Valley and Perris, east of Los Angeles in Riverside County.

Check out footage from the historic meth bust below:

As reported by NBC News, DEA Acting Administrator Timothy J. Shea said: ‘These two seizures are more than enough to provide a dose of meth for every man, woman and child in the United States and Mexico.’

During a press conference at a DEA warehouse in Montebello, authorities showed off the evidence amassed during the raids, stacked high against a truck.

Shea said: ‘The largest DEA domestic seizure of methamphetamine in history is a significant blow to the cartels, but more importantly it is a gigantic victory for communities throughout Southern California and the United States who have had to deal with the torrent of methamphetamine coming into their neighbourhoods.’

California Meth Seizure PA Images

As per CNN, he added:

These seizures are significant not just because of the sheer volume, but because it’s a sign of a deeply concerning trend meth is pouring into the United States through our southern border and is destroying too many communities and more importantly, too many lives. You know it’s a tough time for everybody. And you know some people turn to drugs to deal with that.

A substantial portion of the drugs were found in duffle bags, passed between cars in public, CBS News reports. However, LA is a notable hub for drug trafficking as it sits north of the border, its huge scale allows people to operate without much fear of being caught.

California Meth Seizure PA Images

Bill Bodner, special agent in charge of the DEA’s LA Field Division, said: ‘They can break the drug loads down and do distribution throughout the country… successful seizures like these save lives and reduce the exploitation and victimisation of our local communities.’

It comes as part of Operation Crystal Shield, a nationwide agency operation to crack down on notorious meth-trafficking hotspots in the likes of LA, San Diego, Atlanta, El Paso and Phoenix.

It’s a frightening reality for those living around the stash houses. Local resident Tanya Rivas said: ‘The chemicals involved, you hear of places blowing up. That’s what’s scary.’

California Meth Seizure PA Images

Meth wasn’t the only drug to come out of the raids, the DEA also found 893lb of cocaine and 13lb of heroin.

A week later, the DEA carried out another huge meth bust when Customs and Border Protection officers stopped at a truck crossing into the US via San Diego’s Otay Mesa. On Sunday, October 11, the agency confirmed the haul: 3,014lb of meth, 64lb of heroin, 29lb of fentanyl powder and nearly 37lb of fentanyl pills.