Historic Morris Dancers Club Make Decision Over ‘Controversial’ Black Face Paint
A Morris dancing group has revealed whether or not it will wear its traditional black face paint this year.
The Silurian Morris dancers traditionally wore black soot on their faces to disguise themselves from law enforcement when they used to beg.
However, not only has the face painting been deemed as ‘Blackface’ by many, but the term ‘Morris’ is believed to be gleaned from the word ‘Moorish’.
According to Collins English Dictionary, the term, ‘Moorish’ was previously used to describe those of Muslim faith in an area of North Africa and Spain, between the 8th and 15th centuries.
Following the Black Lives Matter movement, the dancers have since voted to use green face paint instead of black, Hereford Times reports.
The foreman of the Silurian Morris dancers, Ian Craigan, stated:
There has been some controversy for a long time. We need to be on the right side of things. We want to be a side that can turn up and dance and everyone feels comfortable watching and welcome new members from every spectrum.
It would be foolish to pretend everyone in the side is happy with the decision. There are people who feel it is a step too far or a compromise. But the main purpose is to dance and share the tradition which is unique to Silurian which is more important than what we wear or how we decorate ourselves.
We want to be able to do that without having a second issue clouding it.
However, Craigan noted that the group had ‘never been criticised or challenged by anyone on the grounds of [the Blackface] being racist,’ but was ‘aware of sides who have experienced antagonism’ and were ‘not here to be controversial,’ particularly after an image of them was once shared on social media, and the group received backlash.
The colour green was chosen on the basis of being a natural colour, however, the team are still debating the shade as so to not ‘look like the Incredible Hulk’.
The Silurian Morris dancers are set to perform on Monday, December 27, as part of the Boxing Day Tour where they will wear their green face paint for the first time.
The group, which was founded in 1969, will dance in Ledbury, Bosbury, Malvern and then finish their tour at Hanley Castle.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk