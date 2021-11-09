History Teacher Removed From School After Telling Class Donald Trump Was Still President

Alamy

A school has removed one of their history teachers for telling students that Donald Trump was still president and going on an anti-vax rant.

On October 18, the Ventura middle school history teacher was recorded voicing her strong political beliefs within the classroom by an eighth-grade pupil.

Advert 10

After viewing the seven-minute recording, Anacapa Middle School removed the teacher from the facility, but decided to keep her on as a district employee.

However, the parent of the child who took the recording has since spoken out over not viewing the punishment as harsh enough.

Alamy

Before he went to school, Sarah Silikula warned her son to record anything that made him feel uncomfortable, CBS LA reports.

Advert 10

Upon hearing his teacher launch into a tirade about her political views of the justice system, presidential elections and coronavirus vaccinations, Silikula’s son began to video the rant.

The teacher reportedly said:

Hunter Biden for example is doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funnelling in money illegally.

As per this recording, the history teacher went on to express her opinion of the pandemic too, claiming that if you had a ‘baby in the hospital, they don’t want to give it back if you’re not vaccinated’.

Advert 10

In the recording, the teacher’s aide can allegedly be heard questioning why the historian feels the need to discuss the election with the class.

As a result of the teacher’s rant, upon finishing school for the day, Silikula’s son got in the car ‘very upset’.

According to his mother, he declared he was ‘never getting vaccinated’ and ‘never getting any more shots of any kind’, having been heavily influenced by the teacher’s views.

Advert 10

After Silikula showed the school district the recording, an investigation was conducted into the incident.

The district told CBS LA that a ‘progressive discipline policy’ agreed with the teachers’ union had been followed, which resulted in the class being reassigned to another teacher.

The teacher has reportedly accepted responsibility for her behaviour, with a spokesperson of the district telling The Washington Post she had shown ‘deep remorse’.

Advert 10

Superintendent Roger Rice said in a statement to The Post:

[The district] does not condone the non-instructionally-related discussion that occurred in the classroom. The Ventura Unified School District will work closely with staff to ensure that this does not happen again.

However, the history teacher remains an employee of the district, leaving Silikula, and many others, unsatisfied. ‘Whatever anybody’s political belief is, I respect. It’s their belief. Don’t impose it on my child who I trusted in your care,’ she said.

Silikula claims her son has been left ‘damaged, hurt and scared’ as a result of the teacher. ‘He doesn’t trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him.’