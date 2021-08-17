Holidaying MPs Flying Back For Afghanistan Debate Will Be Able To Expense Covid Tests
Holidaying MPs flying back to the UK to debate the situation in Afghanistan will reportedly be able to claim their COVID tests on expenses.
IPSA, the independent expenses body, has told MPs that they, their spouses and dependants may make claims for reasonable travel back to Westminster, with expenses covered by the British taxpayer.
Under this scheme, the costs of travelling back to the UK will be covered, as will as any return flights so that MPs may resume their interrupted holiday time when possible.
This development comes after it was announced that Parliament would be recalled from its summer recess on Wednesday, August 18. Prior to this announcement, MPs had not been scheduled to return to parliament until September 6.
As per IPSA:
In the event of a recall of Parliament during recess, IPSA will pay claims for any reasonable travel by MPs and their spouses, partners or dependants to Westminster or their London Area residence.
This includes international travel back to the UK and, if necessary, return travel to the foreign location, from which they were recalled.
MPs will be expected to claim for standard class or equivalent fares unless they have no alternative, or there is a more cost effective option available.
IPSA has advised that MPs who end up incurring extra costs for COVID tests due to parliament being recalled may claim costs associated with additional tests or administration fees required to alter dates of pre-booked tests.
