Holidays Abroad Will Be Illegal From Monday With £5,000 Fine For Anyone Breaking Rules

PA Images/Pexels

English residents could be slapped with a £5,000 if they go on holiday abroad from Monday, March 29.

The new law is expected to stay in place until June and applies to anyone who makes non-essential travel outside of the country.

Advert 10

International travel is currently banned in England already, but with the country’s ‘stay at home’ order lifting next week, the COVID legislation has been amended.

PA Images

Initially the lockdown roadmap hoped people would be able to go abroad after May 17 at the earliest. However, this date is now dubbed unlikely, particularly as a third wave of the virus spreads across parts of Europe.

Meanwhile, Wales and Scotland still have the May 17 date set for when their residents can travel abroad. Northern Ireland is yet to outline its plans.

Advert 10

New rules explain that the only permitted reasons to leave the country include work, study, legal obligations, moving home or major life events such as attending weddings or funerals.

The travel ban does not apply to visits to the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and the Republic of Ireland, however.

Pexels

As per the Mirror, part of the new legislation reads:

Advert 10

No-one may leave England to travel to a destination outside the United Kingdom, or travel to, or be present at, an embarkation point for the purpose of travelling from there to a destination outside the United Kingdom without a reasonable excuse.

The new rules also state that people must declare if they’re leaving the country and fill in a form detailing their reasons for travel. Failure to do so could result in a £200 fine.

Discussing the new legislation, human rights barrister Adam Wagner said, ‘Previously, the ‘holiday ban’ which the government had advertised was assumed rather than explicit – because going on holiday wasn’t a reasonable excuse, it was assumed you couldn’t be outside of your home to do so. But now it is explicit.’

Pixabay

Advert 10

In the wake of the COVID surge across parts of continental Europe, some countries may be put on the UK’s ‘red list’, BBC News reports. The ‘red list’ was introduced as part of travel regulations aimed at stopping COVID variants entering the country and is regularly reviewed. As it’s frequently reviewed, countries can be easily added or removed to the list.

Several countries are currently on the list with Ethiopia, Oman, Qatar and Somalia being the most recent to be added on March 19. Other countries on the red list include Argentina, Angola, Ecuador, Peru and South Africa.