Hollywood Composer Ennio Morricone Dies Aged 91

by : Cameron Frew on : 06 Jul 2020 09:04
Ennio MoroconeEnnio MoroconePA Images

Academy Award-winning movie composer Ennio Morocone has died aged 91. 

The Hollywood legend produced the all-time compositions for Sergio Leone’s spaghetti Westerns, as well as Days of Heaven, The Mission, Cinema Paradiso and Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight among others.

The Italian composer passed away in Rome following complications from a fall last week in which he broke his femur.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677. 

Topics: Film and TV, Composer, Ennio Morocone, Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino, Sergio Leone, The Hateful Eight

 