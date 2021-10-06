Holocaust Denial Slogans And Antisemitic Graffiti Found At Auschwitz

Alamy

Holocaust denial slogans and antisemitic graffiti have been found scrawled on nine wooden barracks at the site of former Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz.

In a statement about the vandalism, the Auschwitz Memorial, the organisation that operates the site, said the vandalism was discovered at Auschwitz II-Birkenau site, the largest of the 40 camps that comprise the notorious complex.

Advert 10

The spray-painted graffiti, first detected on October 5, is understood to have been written in both English and German, and will now be analysed graphologically.

Two of the slogans make reference to the Old Testament, which the Memorial team note is ‘often used by antisemites’, while others falsely claim the Holocaust never happened.

The organisation wrote in a statement the incident is an ‘offence against the Memorial site’ and ‘above all an outrageous attack on one of the greatest tragedies in human history and an extremely painful blow to the memory of all the victims of the German Nazi Auschwitz-Birkenau camp’.

Advert 10

The incident has since been reported to the police, with ‘all available video surveillance footage’ now undergoing analysis. Once officers have finished their investigations, conservators will start work to have the offensive slurs removed.

Alamy

The memorial team is now appealing to anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward, sending over any information that may help track down the culprits in question.

Any relevant information should be sent to [email protected]

Advert 10