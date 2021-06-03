unilad
Holocaust Museum Vandalised With Swastika And Anti-Semitic Message

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Jun 2021 16:16
Holocaust Museum Vandalised With Swastika And Anti-Semitic MessageSt. Petersburg Police Department/Facebook

A Holocaust museum in Florida is planning major security upgrades as the building was vandalised with anti-Semitic graffiti. 

Officers who were on patrol by the Florida Holocaust Museum noticed the black spray-paint on the side of the building in downtown St. Petersburg last Thursday, May 27, at around 4.00am local time.

Large letters formed the words ‘Jews are guilty’, with the statement followed by a swastika. Shortly after it was discovered, city sanitation workers covered the graffiti with paint.

Detectives, who dubbed the vandalism a hate crime, are still working to find out who is responsible. The Holocaust Museum had planned security upgrades ahead of the attack, but has since reiterated that it plans to invest nearly half a million dollars to help ensure it is not targeted in the future.

The museum’s director, Elizabeth Gelman, told Fox 13 News the attack came amid a national rise in anti-Jewish violence, saying: ‘When the museum was built the type of security issues we are dealing with now – were not even thought of.’

After the vandalism was discovered, Michael Igel, the museum’s board chair and the grandson of Holocaust survivors, said it was ‘not just repugnant’, but ‘personal’.

Per Fox 13, he commented:

The lessons of the Holocaust have not yet been learned, but the Museum and the broader community who supports our vital work will never be intimidated by cowardly vandals, nor will we be deterred from our mission.

The museum’s planned upgrade will change the look of the building, as well as adding a new area which will act as a security lobby. Gelman explained that once the changes have been made, all visitors will go through security before they get into the lobby, which will itself be separate from the museum.

Locals from the community are planning to hold a solidarity gathering outside the museum at 6.00pm local time today, June 3, to mark one week since the attack. People from a variety of faiths are expected to gather to show their support for those impacted by the anti-Semitic message.

The attack comes after ABC Action News reported last month that the Anti-Defamation League warned the Florida Holocaust Museum about a ‘small network of virulently antisemitic agitators’ who had plans to target the Tampa Bay area.

At the time, Gelman commented: ‘The type of actions groups like this employ are very hurtful, especially to our Holocaust Survivor population, as they echo the antisemitic propaganda seen during the Holocaust. We are deeply appreciative for the overt support of our community in the face of such vitriolic hatred.’

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers did investigate but noted then that a crime had not been committed.

Featured Image Credit: St. Petersburg Police Department/Facebook

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

