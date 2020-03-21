Homeless Man Catches Toddler Thrown From Burning House In Bedfordshire With Sleeping Bag Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service/PA Images

A homeless man caught a toddler escaping from a burning building with his sleeping bag.

Advert

On Tuesday, March 17, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire in a three storey building in Leighton Buzzard, England. It’s believed the blaze originated from an appliance in a first floor kitchen before escalating.

However, firefighters weren’t alone in their efforts – Jason Barry, a rough sleeper in the area at the time, ‘rushed’ to help.

Jason was key in the rescue of a toddler, who was lowered from a first floor window of the burning building prior to emergency crews’ arrival. Police Community Support Officer Rachel Carne, part of the Leighton Community Policing Team, later met with Jason, who explained how he caught ‘the toddler in [his] sleeping bag’.

Advert

Carne said:

Jason didn’t think twice to go and help a person in need and help them save their child. I think this is an extremely commendable thing to do and we are very impressed with altruism and his selfless action.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the fire, with three other members of the same family being led to safety by firefighters. Following the incident, the fire service posted a picture of Jason to its Facebook page, applauding his actions.

One user wrote in praise: ‘Jason your a real hero.. you should be proud of yourself.. We’re proud of you… thank you so much. Please give this man somewhere to stay.. He definitely deserves it more than most. [sic]’

Another person commented: ‘Absolute hero… well done mate, and well done Beds fire for giving him the recognition he deserves… bless you all for the amazing job you do and stay safe.’

Chief Fire Officer Paul Fuller said:

Advert

I would like to thank Jason for his brave efforts. In a life-threatening incident like this, quick actions are key to saving lives, and for that he should be incredibly proud. I’d also like to thank the crews who rescued several further people from the building and the support from police colleagues for their help and support at the incident.

At the tail-end of last year, research from Shelter showed at least 320,000 people in the UK are homeless – a year-on-year rise of 13,000, despite government plans to tackle the problem.

If you’d like to find out more about how to help the UK’s homeless population, please visit Shelter’s website here.