Homeless Man Confesses To Murder 38 Years Later Because He Would Rather Die In Prison

A homeless man has confessed to murdering a waiter after 38 years of ‘getting away with it’ because he’d rather die in prison than live on the streets.

Anthony Kemp says he killed Christopher Ainscough in December 1983. He was 21 at the time, and is believed to have been invited back to Ainscough’s home in London before murdering him with an ashtray and fleeing. The victim was found on his sofa after he didn’t turn up for work.

The investigation into his death was closed after two years with no leads in the investigation. Three-and-a-half decades later, Kemp turned up at Chiswick police station and confessed to ‘bashing his brains in’.

‘I’m not going to live on the f*cking streets, that’s a fact. I’d rather the government look after me. I’d rather do the last few years of my life in bang-up than sleep on the streets,’ he said, Metro reports. ‘For 40 years I got away with it and now I’m owning up to it.’

Kemp couldn’t recall what preceded the assault, but remembered the attack. Before leaving the scene, he wiped down everything he’d touched in the home.

Just three days later, Kemp tried to withdraw the confession and pin the murder on his accomplice in an aggravated burglary case from 1988. Kemp was handed seven years for the crime, and the other man took his own life in prison.

However, following the confession, forensic investigators matched his DNA to a cigarette butt in the flat, at which point Kemp pleaded guilty.

In a victim impact statement to the court, an unnamed woman said the ‘brutality’ of Kemp’s crime ‘haunted’ her. ‘Chris was a kind, generous, caring and funny man. We just adopted him. He was charming and had the extraordinary ability to get on with anybody and everybody,’ she said.

‘What someone did to my beautiful friend was devastating,’ she added, saying Kemp killed a ‘very special person’ and then ‘walked free’ as if it didn’t matter. Sentencing has been adjourned until later today, October 14.