Homeless People To Be Offered Accommodation In Exchange For Covid Jab

Rough sleepers will be given accommodation if they get their coronavirus vaccinations.

In a bid to stem the surge of cases and spread of the Omicron variant, the UK government has announced a £28 million boost in funding as part of its Protect and Vaccinate scheme.

The money will help councils supply accommodation, set up mobile clinics and perform outreach work in homeless shelters to educate rough sleepers about coronavirus and its dangers.

The news follows the possibility of a tightening of restrictions during Christmas, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that stricter measures could be implemented at any minute that could even impact Christmas Day itself.

In response to the funding, Professor Jim McManus, president of the Association of Public Health, explained how important it is to ‘get people off the streets when they have a vaccine, in case they have the normal flu-like reaction’, The Telegraph reports.

He added:

Trying to keep yourself warm, when your body is having an immune response to a vaccine, and when you’re in the freezing cold, is awful.

The pandemic has already seen councils, charities, and the government join forces to try and identify and help those who have been forced to sleep rough.

Homeless people are more at risk because of being unable to self-isolate, with the pandemic meaning that many shelters have had to cut capacity. In 2021, Housing Justice had just 950 beds available, compared to a previous 2,100.

Rough sleepers are also more at risk of becoming more sick, given the fact those sleeping rough often have underlying medical issues.

According to the Office for National Statistics, in 2020, one in 50 deaths within the homeless community were related to coronavirus.

Moreover, by August, only one-in-three rough sleepers are anticipated as being fully vaccinated, according to Charity Homeless Link.

In March 2021, ahead of the rollout of the vaccine, homeless people were categorised alongside those with underlying health conditions in ‘group 6’.

However, the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations urged that rough sleepers should be made a priority due to their lack of access to healthcare.

All rough sleepers in Hertfordshire were successfully vaccinated after GPs, charities and the government came together.

Professor McManus noted how the new funding ‘won’t pay for long-term accommodation but it will certainly make a difference. It shows the government has actually listened’.

Eddie Hughes, minister for Rough Sleeping, reflected that the rest of the population have ‘an ever greater responsibility to protect vulnerable people’ amid the surge in cases and spread of the latest variant.