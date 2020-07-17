Homeless Veteran Delivers Own Baby In Car He And Wife Were Living In Fox

A homeless veteran helped his wife deliver their son in the car they were forced to live in following the coronavirus outbreak.

After he left the US armed forces, 28-year-old Caleb Harris started attending college and working at a furniture moving company in Los Angeles.

His education was funded by the GI Bill, which helps veterans and their family members get money to cover all or some of the costs for school or training, and the benefits also helped pay for some of Caleb and his wife’s living expenses.

Hear Caleb’s story below:

When the coronavirus outbreak hit, Caleb’s college courses were moved online, but the veteran didn’t have a laptop with which he could complete his work. As a result, he stopped getting the GI Bill money, meaning the couple’s income dropped.

At the same time, Caleb found out his wife was pregnant with their first child. The 28-year-old was still working at the furniture moving company, but the wage wasn’t enough to cover the family’s expenses, Fox 13 News reports.

Caleb applied for Section 8 housing, which is intended to help people cover the cost of rent and expenses, as well as numerous veterans programmes, but as time went on the couple failed to receive any support and they were forced to start living out of their car.

Caleb encouraged his wife to live with family in San Francisco for a while, but she returned to be with him when they thought they were about to get help.

Caleb’s wife started experiencing contractions at 2am one morning halfway through the eighth month of her pregnancy, when the couple were living in their car in a Sun Valley homeless encampment. By the time she woke Caleb, her water had broken and the baby was well on its way.

He was instructed on what to do by paramedics over the phone, and Caleb recalled holding the baby’s head as ‘a little arm reached out’. He continued: ‘this tiny hand hung on to mine and before I knew it, he pulled himself out.’

The family went to hospital to be checked over and found the baby boy was healthy, despite arriving earlier than anticipated, as was his mother.

When hospital staff and social workers were made aware of the family’s situation, council person Nury Martinez reached out to the LA Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), who in turn reached out to Veterans Affairs and one of their San Fernando Valley providers in an effort to get support for Caleb and his family.

By the time they were discharged from hospital, accommodation had been found for them.

Discussing why Caleb didn’t receive support when he applied for it, LAHSA officials commented:

Sometimes, people get caught in the fringes of the program, applications don’t go through, or they get tired of the program.

When coronavirus hit, officials made a rent assistance program available to help those whose income had suffered. However, the programme is about to expire, and coronavirus cases in the US are still sky high.

In the wake of the outbreak, the number of families needing shelter help has risen by 39%, and LASHA officials expect more families to lose their homes when the rent assistance stops.

Details about housing assistance can be found at LASHA.org.