unilad
Advert

Hong Kong Police Seize Record 1.3-Ton Haul Of Ketamine

by : Julia Banim on : 26 Dec 2021 14:17
Hong Kong Police Seize Record 1.3 Ton Haul Of Ketamine@hkpoliceforce/Twitter/Alamy

Hong Kong police have seized a record-breaking 1.3-ton haul of ketamine, understood to be the biggest bust in the history of the city.

In a tweeted statement, Hong Kong Police Force revealed that three local men and one Indian man have now been arrested on suspicion of trafficking following a ‘dangerous drug in land-sea op’ led by Narcotics Bureau, the Special Duties Unit and the Marine Police.

Advert

The suspects, reported to be between the ages of 32 and 47, were intercepted by officers on the morning of Friday, December 24, as the drugs were being trafficked from a speedboat in the seaside district of Lei Yue Mun. The haul is understood to be worth an estimated £100 million.

As reported by the Mail Online, Chief Inspector Ip Sau-Ian gave the following statement at a press conference yesterday:

Drug trafficking syndicates would use fishing boats or oceangoing vessels to transport the drugs to the high seas near Hong Kong waters. Then they will arrange speedboats to smuggle the drugs to shore.

Advert

The 48 bags of ketamine, pictured in a tweeted photograph from the force, is understood to have exceeded the total amount of the drug seized during the first 11 months of 2021.

Describing drug trafficking as ‘a grave crime’, the force stated that anyone found guilty of the offence will face maximum penalties of life imprisonment plus a HK $5 million fine.

The suspects currently remain in custody, with the investigation reported to be ongoing at the time of writing.

Advert

Two of the four suspects will be charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, and will be arraigned in Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Court today, December 26.

Officers have not ruled out any further arrests.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mrs Brown’s Boys Leaves ‘Christmas Ruined’ Again, TV Fans Fume
Film and TV

Mrs Brown’s Boys Leaves ‘Christmas Ruined’ Again, TV Fans Fume

Elon Musk Responds To Chinese Lookalike Who Went Viral
Celebrity

Elon Musk Responds To Chinese Lookalike Who Went Viral

How To Celebrate Christmas With A Vegan
Featured

How To Celebrate Christmas With A Vegan

Pointless’s Richard Osman Opens Up On Life-Long Food Addiction
Celebrity

Pointless’s Richard Osman Opens Up On Life-Long Food Addiction

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Drugs, Hong Kong

Credits

Mail Online and 1 other

  1. Mail Online

    Hong Kong police intercept a record 1.3 TON haul of ketamine worth more than £100 million as traffickers attempt to offload it from speedboat

  2. Hong Kong Police Force/Twitter

    @hkpoliceforce

 