Hong Kong Police Seize Record 1.3-Ton Haul Of Ketamine
Hong Kong police have seized a record-breaking 1.3-ton haul of ketamine, understood to be the biggest bust in the history of the city.
In a tweeted statement, Hong Kong Police Force revealed that three local men and one Indian man have now been arrested on suspicion of trafficking following a ‘dangerous drug in land-sea op’ led by Narcotics Bureau, the Special Duties Unit and the Marine Police.
The suspects, reported to be between the ages of 32 and 47, were intercepted by officers on the morning of Friday, December 24, as the drugs were being trafficked from a speedboat in the seaside district of Lei Yue Mun. The haul is understood to be worth an estimated £100 million.
As reported by the Mail Online, Chief Inspector Ip Sau-Ian gave the following statement at a press conference yesterday:
Drug trafficking syndicates would use fishing boats or oceangoing vessels to transport the drugs to the high seas near Hong Kong waters. Then they will arrange speedboats to smuggle the drugs to shore.
The 48 bags of ketamine, pictured in a tweeted photograph from the force, is understood to have exceeded the total amount of the drug seized during the first 11 months of 2021.
Describing drug trafficking as ‘a grave crime’, the force stated that anyone found guilty of the offence will face maximum penalties of life imprisonment plus a HK $5 million fine.
The suspects currently remain in custody, with the investigation reported to be ongoing at the time of writing.
Two of the four suspects will be charged with trafficking dangerous drugs, and will be arraigned in Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Court today, December 26.
Officers have not ruled out any further arrests.
