Hong Kong Protester Sentenced To 21 Months In Prison For Throwing Eggs

A Hong Kong judge handed down the tough sentence in a move to clamp down on public discontent with the police.

Pun Ho-chiu 31, threw eggs at police officers outside their headquarters in Wan Chai during an anti-government protest in 2019.

A Chinese court found him guilty of nine charges, including assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and taking part in an illegal protest.

The ruling judge, magistrate Winnie Lau, said that although ‘an egg is not a weapon of mass destruction’, and did not cause injuries, the court must protect police officers.

Hundreds Of Thousands In Hong Kong Protest New 'Evil' Extradition Bill PA Images

Lau said Pun played a leading role during the June 21 protest, as per broadcaster RTHK.

She said throwing eggs at a police station would have ‘provoked discontent with the force, undermined law-enforcement and endangered society’.

In her reasoning for the long sentence, she said Pun could have encouraged other protestors to follow suit.

protesters inside Hong Kong governemt buildings PA Images

Last year, Hong Kong law enforcement made thousands of arrests during anti-government protests.

The large number of prosecutors has put judges in a delicate position, as per CNN.

Earlier this year, Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma warned judges against expressing “unwarranted or unnecessary political views”. It comes after Judge Kwok Wai-kin compared pro-democracy protestors to terrorists.

In a statement, the Ma said:

A judge or judicial officer who expresses in public unwarranted or unnecessary political views risks compromising the appearance of impartiality and ability to hear any cases in which one’s political stance may reasonably be regarded as relevant.

protesters in Hong Kong PA

Last summer, more than two million people were reported to have taken to the streets to protest a controversial extradition bill, which would allow China to send citizens of Hong Kong to China’s mainland for legal trials.

Protesters, who believe the legislation would expose people in Hong Kong to China’s deeply flawed justice system, called for the bill to be withdrawn and for Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam to resign.

The judge said Pun had played a leading role in the protest, and that his actions had dirtied public property.

She also rejected the defence’s argument that police officers had failed to provide evidence of stained riot shields and clothes, and record incidents in their notebooks.