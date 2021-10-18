Hooters Backtrack On ‘Sexist’ New Outfits Following Staff Backlash

Alamy

Hooters has binned planned changes to the company’s uniform after a number of employees criticised the new style as ‘sexist.’

The restaurant chain, which is famous for requiring its female employees to wear low-cut tops and short shorts, recently sent out new uniforms to its staff members, including shorts which are significantly shorter than the existing style.

Unhappy with the changes, several staff members took to social media to demonstrate the change in style, claiming that the new look was essentially ‘underwear’ rather than shorts.

‘Love my job but don’t love wearing undies to work,’ one Hooters waitress posted on TikTok, with another telling her followers ‘this is not what I agreed to wear a year ago when I was hired.’

According to the New York Post, Hooters initially made no exception for staff members who were reluctant to wear the change in style, reportedly telling employees that anyone who felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the new uniforms would have to quit.

However, following the very public backlash the company has reversed course, with a spokesperson telling Insider, ‘as we continue to listen and update the image of the Hooters Girls, we are clarifying that they have the option to choose from traditional uniforms or the new ones. They can determine which style of shorts best fits their body style and personal image.’

Hooters has come under fire in recent years for what many claim amounts to unnecessary sexualisation of its female staff, with the company forced to defend its continued use of the ‘short shorts’ uniform.

The chain added in its statement that it was ‘excited to see a national trend toward self-expression and inclusivity’ and that it was working with its female employees ‘to empower them to feel their best while at work.’