Horned Capitol Rioter Is Willing To Testify At Trump’s Impeachment Trial

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 30 Jan 2021 15:18
The pro-Trump rioter who was pictured walking around the US Capitol building wearing horns has offered to give evidence at Donald Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial.

QAnon follower Jake Angeli, whose real name is Jacob Anthony Chansley, has offered to testify in court after being ‘made the fool’ at the deadly siege, which claimed five lives.

‘He has come to the conclusion and been made acutely aware of the fact that what has happened is instead of being the patriot who’s trying to help his president save his country, he was made the fool,’ Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins told The Washington Post.

Chansley was said to be ‘horrendously smitten’ with Trump prior to the attack, however he feels as though he’s been let down after he and many others charged with crimes relating to the riots were not pardoned for their crimes.

The conspiracy theorist is currently facing charges of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Many pictures and videos taken during the riots document him walking into the government building, carrying a US flag attached to a wooden pole, topped with a spear.

Chansley later went into the Senate chamber and wrote a threatening letter to former Vice President Mike Pence.

It’s unclear whether he believes that testifying in the trial, which is due to begin on February 8, would absolve any of the charges against him, however he says he feels betrayed by the former POTUS, after he missed out on Trump’s final pardon list.

Many former Trump followers who deemed themselves to be loyal to the Republican have since spoken out against him following on from the siege.

