Horned Hat Capitol Rioter Unrecognisable In Jail Mugshot PA Images

The horned-hat, fur-wearing Capitol rioter known as the QAnon Shaman has revealed his true form in a new mugshot – and he’s virtually unrecognisable.

It’s hard to think of the notorious conspiracy theorist – one of the most recognisable faces from last month’s attack on the Capitol – without his bizarre headress, stars-and-stripes face paint and shamanic tattoos, but a newly released image shows Jacob Chansley sporting a distinctly more normal look, swapping out the furry fancy dress for a prison-issue polo shirt.

Jacob Chansley Alexandria Sheriff's Office, VA

The new mugshot was released by officials in Alexandria, Virginia, where Chansley was recently transferred as he awaits trial on charges relating to his role in the January 6 riot.

Law & Crime reports that the release of a mugshot of a federal inmate is an unusual step, with the images typically withheld to avoid creating a presumption of guilt ahead of a trial, but with Chansley now housed in a state facility, Alexandria Sheriff’s Office took the decision to let the public get their first glimpse of the balding ‘QAnon Shaman’ since he was last pictured sitting in the Speaker’s chair on the floor of the US Senate.

After his arrest in Arizona following the riot last month, Chansley was transferred to a federal facility in Washington DC, and then on Thursday was moved to the Alexandria Detention Centre after a judge ruled that he should be granted his request to be provided with organic food while he was in custody.

Horned Capitol Rioter Is Willing To Testify At Trump's Impeachment Trial PA Images

In an appeal his lawyer told the judge that Chansley had not eaten for more than a week and had lost at least 20 pounds because the prison could not serve him food that was consistent with his ‘shamanic belief system and way of life.’

Also known as Jake Angeli, Chansley is a US Navy veteran and Trump supporter who gained notoriety in Arizona for his lone QAnon protests. According to court transcripts he told the FBI that he had travelled to the Capitol ‘as a part of a group effort, with other ‘patriots’ from Arizona, at the request of the president that all ‘patriots’ come to DC on January 6, 2021.’

Following Chansley’s arrest his attorney, Al Watkins, claimed that Trump should pardon his client and other protestors because they were ‘there at the invitation of our president,’ adding that ‘he owes them, he has an obligation to them, he has an obligation to our nation.’

Chansley is indicted on several federal charges including civil disorder, obstruction, disorderly conduct.