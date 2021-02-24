Horned QAnon Sharman Said Trump Pardoning Lil Wayne Was His Breaking Point

PA Images/liltunechi/Twitter

Jacob Chansley, the horned rioter photographed inside the US Capitol on January 6, abandoned support for Donald Trump when the former president pardoned Lil Wayne.

Chansley, also known as the QAnon Shaman was widely photographed at the riots wearing a fur-lined, horned hat and carrying what looked to be a spear.

Yesterday, February 23, Chansley’s lawyer filed a request seeking a pretrial release for his client. The accompanying court documents revealed Chansley had requested a pardon from the former president numerous times but went ignored.

In his last days in office, Trump granted more than 70 pardons, including the Mr Carter rapper. Upon learning of this, Chansley ‘was compelled to reconcile his prior faith in former President Trump with the actions and words of President Trump’, the documents said.

As per Business Insider, the filing also alleged that the ‘spear’ Chansley is seen holding in photographs from inside the Capitol building is a ‘mischaracterisation of a flagpole’ on the government’s part.

His lawyer said Chansley was carrying a flagpole adorned with a ‘finial’, an ornament which ‘dates back to Native Americans, a fact consistent with the Shamanic faith of the Defendant’.

In late January, Chansley’s lawyer told KDSK the rioter feels ‘cheated’ by Trump.

‘[Chansley] regrets very, very much having not just been duped by the president, but by being in a position where he allowed that duping to put him in a position to make decisions he should not have made,’ he added.

In the weeks that followed Chansley even offered to testify against Trump during his second impeachment trial.

‘But for the actions and the words of the president, [Chansley] would not have appeared in Washington, DC to support the president, and, but for the specific words of the then-president during his January 6 2021 speech, the Defendant would not have walked down Pennsylvania Avenue and would not have gone into the US Capitol building,’ the latest court documents said.

On January 15, a court denied Chansley bail with the presiding judge saying Chansley appeared to ‘righteously believe’ that he had done nothing wrong, and that he was a ‘symbol of what occurred’ at the Capitol on January 6.

‘This is not a protest, this is a riot, this is an insurrection,’ the judge added.

He made headlines earlier this month when his attorney announced Chansley had lost nearly 20 pounds because his religious beliefs prohibit him from eating non-organic food. In a video court hearing, the QAnon Shaman is heard telling a judge his body suffers when he eats food ‘that is not made by God’. The jail has since been instructed to serve him an organic diet.