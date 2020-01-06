Warning: Distressing Content

Horrific Moment Fairground Bungee Ride Goes Wrong And Catapults Teen 20ft CEN

A teenager has been hospitalised after being flung 20ft from a fairground bungee ride.

It’s a nightmare that has plagued the imaginations of theme park-goers since Final Destination 3; rides going wrong is a terrifying prospect, regardless of how big or small.

Thankfully, this young boy’s disastrous trip to the fairground wasn’t fatal – however, it’s still a scary reminder of how quickly things can go awry.

Have a look at the video below (warning: viewers may find footage distressing):

The horrendous footage was captured on camera at a local fairground in Kazakhstan.

The footage shows a 13-year-old boy on a slingshot ride at the Kok Tobe recreation area in Almaty, in the south-east of the country, last Thursday, January 2.

Suddenly, the bungee releases – however, the young teen clearly wasn’t strapped in properly as he’s launched out of the ride into the air. As onlookers gasp, the boy soars about 20ft before landing on the concrete.

The teenager, who hasn’t been named, was soon rushed to hospital. According to doctors, he’s in a ‘moderate condition’ and is still fully conscious in the trauma department, but he sustained a number of pretty severe injuries as a result of the incident.

Abai Kusainov, head physician of the Center for Children’s Emergency Care, told reporters:

After the examination our doctors diagnosed the boy with a fracture of four lumbar vertebrae, a fracture of the left radial bone with an offset, fractures of both ankles and of the left lower leg, a fracture of the talus of the left foot with a displacement. The same day he was hospitalised the child was provided with the full assistance needed.

While it appears the ride went wrong in the footage, the park won’t be facing any charges. According to local police, the young teen suffered the fall off the ride ‘by his negligence and his parents have no complaints against the park administration’.

In July last year, two people were killed and dozens more injured after the Discovery pendulum ride at Kankaria Adventure Park in Ahmedabad snapped in half, sending riders plummeting to the ground in a deafening crash.

In June last year, a 19-year-old girl died after a swinging ride at Istiklol amusement park in Uzbekistan snapped, sending those aboard flying to the ground – injuries to other riders weren’t specified.