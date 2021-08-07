unilad
Horrifying Clip Of People Escaping Greek Fires Compared To Disaster Movie

by : Cameron Frew on : 07 Aug 2021 15:05
Horrifying Clip Of People Escaping Greek Fires Compared To Disaster Moviedinosofos/Twitter

Terrifying footage likened to a disaster movie has emerged from Greece, where wildfires have forced thousands to flee.

Fires have been raging in Greece and Turkey over the past week, with eight people losing their lives and Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias saying firefighters were facing ‘exceptionally dangerous, unprecedented conditions’ across more than 150 blazes yesterday, August 6.

More than 64 wildfires were still burning through last night, with residents of the town of Limni on the island of Evia forced to evacuate by ferry.

Wildfires are raging across Greece and Turkey. (PA Images)PA Images

Footage shared by @meteogr on Twitter shows people on the ferry surrounded by apocalyptic flames. The clip has already been viewed more than one million times.

‘Not at all comfortable with the resemblance to a scene from an actual disaster film,’ one social media user reacted. ‘Blimey it’s like the ferry leaving the island on fire in the latest Jurassic World film. Scary,’ another wrote. ‘Looks like a scene straight out of an apocalypse movie,’ a third wrote.

Hardalias said ‘all forces available are taking part in the fight… over the past few days we have been facing a situation without precedent in our country, in the intensity and wide distribution of the wildfires, and the new outbreaks all over [Greece],’ as per AP.

‘We’re talking about the apocalypse, I don’t know how [else] to describe it,’ Sotiris Danikas, head of the coastguard in the town of Aidipsos on Evia, also said.

Officials across Greece and Europe have blamed the fires on the climate crisis, coming after similar catastrophic blazes in the US, Italy and Siberia.

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: News, Climate Change, Greece, Turkey, Wildfires

