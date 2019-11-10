Horror Movie Star Charged With Real-Life Murder Day After Filming Wraps

Jackson County Sheriff's Office/Siskiyou Productions

An actor whose character shot someone dead in an upcoming horror movie was charged with a similar real-life murder just one day after filming wrapped.

The woman, 30-year-old Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, was cast as the lead actor in the unreleased indie horror flick From the Dark before the murder charges came to light.

Moore-Reed had already been charged with manslaughter for the 2016 shooting death of her uncle, Shane Moore, in Jackson County, Oregon – but filmmakers said they had no idea when they cast her for the role.

You can find out more about this story below:

Prosecutors say Moore-Reed shot and killed her uncle while recording the crime on her mobile phone, as CBS Los Angeles reports. She was initially charged with manslaughter after claiming self-defence, and while on bail one year later auditioned for the horror film using the pseudonym Wyn Reed.

Filming began in 2018 and wrapped just five months later, with Moore-Reed playing Valerie Faust, a woman who shoots somebody ‘in a similar fashion’ to the way in which prosecutors say she shot her uncle.

A member of the film crew stated: ‘The lead character knows they’re in trouble, and she just nailed the right level of fear.’

You can watch the trailer for the film below:

However, during the course of the investigation, police got hold of the mobile phone footage Moore-Reed allegedly took of the murder, which resulted in them upgrading her charges to murder the day after filming wrapped.

The film’s producers say the actor’s story is now haunting them, with Siskiyou Productions telling The Washington Post they were not aware of the criminal charge against Moore-Reed because they had not conducted background checks – ‘due to the movie being so low budget’.

A spokesperson for the film company said:

If we ever do a movie again in the future, any one of us… we now know that a background check will save us. Lesson learned, no matter how little money we have, this will save the headache.

Moore-Reed’s mum, Kelly Moore, said Reed shot her uncle in self-defence. The shooting happened at a time when Moore-Reed’s family was at odds over a home which belonged to Shane and Kelly’s 91-year-old mother.

CBSN Los Angeles

Video footage showed Aisling’s uncle Shane walking to his mum’s home in Jackson County, despite a restraining order which barred him from coming near his niece – the result of Shane allegedly assaulting Aisling in 2016.

Moore-Reed can be heard saying, ‘he’s coming into the house, goddammit. You son of a b*tch, get out of here,’ before she apparently pulls the trigger and shoots her uncle in the chest from just inside the doorway.

Moments later, she began to sob and say that she ‘didn’t mean’ to shoot him in the chest, adding: ‘Oh my God, if he survives, he’s going to kill us all.’

Moore-Reed is currently being held without bail, with her murder trial set for December.

