unilad
Advert

Hospital Hires A Dog To Cheer Up Other Employees

by : Julia Banim on : 27 Nov 2020 15:20
Hospital Hires A Dog To Cheer Up Other EmployeesHospital Hires A Dog To Cheer Up Other EmployeesShariDunawayMD/Twitter

A hospital in Ohio has hired a dog to cheer up members of staff, and he has so far proven himself to be a very good boy indeed.

Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center has taken on an adorable – and very fluffy – ‘justice voulnteer’ named Shiloh, whose ‘only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work’.

Advert

Photos of Shiloh on a shift were shared by neurology resident physician Shari Dunaway, MD, who works at the hospital, resulting in animal lovers everywhere promptly melting with adoration.

ShilohShiloh@ShariDunawayMD/Twitter

The photographs show Shiloh appearing to very much enjoy his im-paw-tant responsibilities. In one pic he can be seen grinning from floppy ear to floppy ear, while the other zooms in on his super cute identity tag.

Assuring Shilo’s fans that he is very well compensated for his time and skillset, Dr Dunaway wrote:

Advert

Dogtor Shiloh is very well rewarded and fully compensated for his work. Free treats for life, room & board, meal plan, grooming, and unlimited cuddles and smiles from healthcare workers at [Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center].

ShilohShiloh@ShariDunawayMD/Twitter

Many humans have come forward to thank Shiloh for his service, which is particularly needed during what has been an exceptionally difficult time for hospital workers.

Others have shared pictures of their own canine colleagues who have comforting responsibilities, from a therapy dog at a courthouse to pets which assist at a regional Cancer Centre.

Advert

Keep up the good work Shiloh!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ Ahead Of Big Fight
Sport

Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ Ahead Of Big Fight

Four Teenage Students Charged In Connection With Beheading Of Teacher In France
News

Four Teenage Students Charged In Connection With Beheading Of Teacher In France

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60
News

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60

Trump Trying To Bring Back Firing-Squad Executions Before He Leaves Office, Report Suggests
News

Trump Trying To Bring Back Firing-Squad Executions Before He Leaves Office, Report Suggests

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Dogs, Now, Ohio

 