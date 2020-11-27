Hospital Hires A Dog To Cheer Up Other Employees ShariDunawayMD/Twitter

A hospital in Ohio has hired a dog to cheer up members of staff, and he has so far proven himself to be a very good boy indeed.

Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center has taken on an adorable – and very fluffy – ‘justice voulnteer’ named Shiloh, whose ‘only job is to go around saying hi to other employees while they work’.

Advert 10

Photos of Shiloh on a shift were shared by neurology resident physician Shari Dunaway, MD, who works at the hospital, resulting in animal lovers everywhere promptly melting with adoration.

Shiloh @ShariDunawayMD/Twitter

The photographs show Shiloh appearing to very much enjoy his im-paw-tant responsibilities. In one pic he can be seen grinning from floppy ear to floppy ear, while the other zooms in on his super cute identity tag.

Assuring Shilo’s fans that he is very well compensated for his time and skillset, Dr Dunaway wrote:

Advert 10

Dogtor Shiloh is very well rewarded and fully compensated for his work. Free treats for life, room & board, meal plan, grooming, and unlimited cuddles and smiles from healthcare workers at [Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center].

Shiloh @ShariDunawayMD/Twitter

Many humans have come forward to thank Shiloh for his service, which is particularly needed during what has been an exceptionally difficult time for hospital workers.

Others have shared pictures of their own canine colleagues who have comforting responsibilities, from a therapy dog at a courthouse to pets which assist at a regional Cancer Centre.

Advert 10

Keep up the good work Shiloh!