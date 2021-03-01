Hotel Chain Hosting CPAC Calls Stage Design Resembling Nazi Symbol ‘Abhorrent’
The Hyatt Hotels Corporation has described symbols of hate as ‘abhorrent’ after a stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) was likened to a Nazi symbol.
The right-wing conference took place at a Hyatt hotel in Orlando, Florida this weekend, drawing Republican supporters who attended speeches from Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr. and former president Donald Trump.
The event garnered further attention online from people criticising the proceedings, with some slamming the appearance of a golden Trump statue while others brought attention to the CPAC stage.
Images of the stage taken from above showed that it was made up of two right-angled pathways which attached to a central square. The distinctive design drew comparisons to an othala or odal rune; one of many ancient European symbols that Nazis adopted.
Nazi are said to have used such symbols to ‘reconstruct a mythic ‘Aryan’ past’, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
One social media user wrote:
I’m about to turn 72, and I gotta tell ya…. This CPAC event is one of most sickening and scary events I’ve ever seen. I mean, from a golden idol to a Nazi inspired stage, this is horrific. Or is it just me?
Another condemned Hyatt Hotels for the stage, writing:
Hey @Hyatt: you cool with @CPAC building a Nazi symbol stage in your hotel? Because it seems like you’re cool with @CPAC building a Nazi symbol stage in your hotel? So you know, YOU SHOULD NOT BE COOL WITH @CPAC BUILDING A NAZI SYMBOL STAGE IN YOUR HOTEL.
A third tweeted:
This is the CPAC stage design below. It is a rune which was used by the SS.
This is the stage from which @tedcruz screeched “freedom.”
In response to the backlash, Hyatt noted that all aspects of conference logistics, including the stage design, were managed by CPAC organisers the American Conservative Union, The Guardian reports.
In a statement released on Sunday, February 28, the hotel chain said:
We take the concern raised about the prospect of symbols of hate being included in the stage design at CPAC 2021 very seriously as all such symbols are abhorrent and unequivocally counter to our values as a company.
Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, hit back at the accusations after images of the stage went viral, claiming the comparisons were ‘outrageous and slanderous’.
He tweeted: ‘We have a long standing commitment to the Jewish community. Cancel culture extremists must address antisemitism within their own ranks. CPAC proudly stands with our Jewish allies, including those speaking from this stage.’
The rune symbol has previously been used as a symbol of hate at the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Donald Trump, Nazi