House Republican Leader Says ‘Everybody Across This Country’ To Blame For Capitol Riot

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy has said everybody across the US is to blame for the riots at the Capitol on January 6.

It is a change of tune from McCarthy’s stance last week when he said former president Donald Trump ‘bears responsibility’ for the attack, which left five people dead.

In what seems like an attempt to u-turn on his accusations against Trump, he said Democrats, people on social media and law enforcement who did not adequately prepare for the chaos are all responsible for the seige.

‘I also think everybody across this country has some responsibility,’ in an interview with Gray Television, which is expected to air tomorrow, January 24.

It comes after he told reporters on Thursday that he didn’t actually believe Trump had ‘provoked’ his supporters.

‘I think this is what we have to get to the bottom of, and when you start talking about who has responsibilities, I think there’s going to be a lot more questions, a lot more answers we have to have in the coming future,’ McCarthy said.

Defending Trump, he said the president had told his supporters to protest ‘peacefully’.

At a ‘Save America’ rally on the day of the riots, Trump encouraged attendees to march on the Capitol Building in protest against the election results, which he described as being ‘explosions of bullsh*t’.

McCarthy’s comments are in direct contrast of the position taken by Mitch McConnell, who blamed Trump for feeding his supporters lies.

‘They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like,’ McConnell said.

McCarthy has received a wave of backlash on Twitter, leaving users outright confused by his comment.

Garry Kasparov, chess champion and political activist, compared his comments to a line from Jaws.

‘The mayor in Jaws says everybody in town has some responsibility for the shark attacks,’ he wrote.

Another turned McCarthy’s words back on himself.

‘Ok, so if I’m reading this right, Kevin McCarthy is saying he was at least in part responsible?’ the user tweeted.

