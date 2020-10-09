How Astronaut Neil Armstrong Got One Over On His Thief Barber

Pickflick/PA Images

People across social media are going crazy over the fact astronaut Neil Armstrong threatened to take his barber to court for stealing his hair.

The event dates back to 2005 when Armstrong discovered his barber Marx Sizemore from Warren County, Ohio, had collected the hair he cut from Armstrong and sold it for $3,000 (£2,317).

The first man to set foot on the moon discovered his barber of 20 years had sold his hair without his consent, and in response Armstrong told Sizemore to return the hair or donate the money to the charity of Armstrong’s choosing.

apollo 11 mission astronauts Getty

Speaking to the Dayton Daily News at the time in between customers, Sizemore said:

That money’s long gone… I just paid bills and stuff.

With the hair sold to a collector, Sizemore did eventually pay the money back to Armstrong’s chosen charity, despite spending it on ‘bills and stuff’.

An old family friend of Neil Armstrong’s, John Swez, told The Independent, ‘The one thing he hates is being exploited.’

neil armstrong nasa Getty

Upon learning of the story, Reddit users were confused as to how Armstrong even found out the hair had been sold in the first place.

One user, u/AE_WILLIAMS, quipped it’s because ‘there was some Buzz at NASA’ – an incredible triple entendre.

Other users questioned why someone would pay $3,000 for an astronaut’s hair, but people quickly pointed out that Armstrong may be one of the most influential and celebrated figures of the 20th century.

Armstrong’s ‘one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ quote is emblematic of the feat NASA accomplished on July 20, 1969, and he is arguably more well known than the others who joined him on that iconic spacewalk.

apollo 11 Getty

Armstrong died in an Ohio hospital on August 12, 2012. Reacting to the news, thenPresident Barack Obama described the astronaut as ‘among the greatest of American heroes, not just of his time, but of all time’.

When he wasn’t threatening legal action against his barber, he was probably picking up some sort of medal or award – Armstrong was one of the most decorated servicemen of his time. On his mantlepiece, he had a Presidential Medal of Freedom given to him by the Nixon Administration and a Distinguished Service Medal from NASA, to name just two of the many he received up to the year before he died.