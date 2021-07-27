How Social Media Helped Police Find Capitol Rioters

PA Images

The deadly riots at the Capitol on January 6 remain one of the most shocking incidents of 2021, a day that saw Trump supporters attempting to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The violent mob descended upon the Capitol building, just as Congress was assembling to count electoral votes during what was a largely ceremonial confirmation of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Multiple people died as a result of the riots, and many more were injured. Many law enforcement officers were hurt as the rioters forced their way into the building, pushing officers and striking them with objects such as baseball bats and flagpoles.

PA Images

The appointed congressional house committee, chosen by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to investigate the events of January 6, is today beginning its deliberations, as per NPR.

Four officers who had been on duty that day – Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police, and Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges of the Metropolitan Police – are all expected to give testimony about the physical and verbal assaults they suffered at the hands of the mob.

Of course, many of those who committed offences at the Capitol proved fairly easy to catch, given that there were plenty of people willing to boast about their crimes on social media.

PA Images

As reported by The Independent, officers were able to track down Doug Rahm of Pennsylvania after he detailed his part in the riots on Facebook.

Although Rahm deleted the majority of the live footage he originally uploaded, he left behind one telling comment that led to him being turned in by a Facebook friend.

Rahm wrote:

Riot shields and pepper spray never hurt anyone did they […] Home alive. History made. I walked right through Pelosi’s office I should have s*** on her chair.

He also allegedly made the following comment, ‘P***ed in her [Nancy Pelosi’s] office’, before declaring, ‘Yes do not believe the media there were no anarchist no Antifa just patriots trying to take our country back. Yes I was there the pepper spray is just wearing off.’

Federal Bureau of Investigations/Facebook

Meanwhile, in a similar vein, riot participant Pat Stedman revealed he had been part of the mob via Twitter, sharing a video on the very same day in which he openly discussed his involvement.

Stedman, who also uploaded several lives videos from the scene, said:

I was pretty much in the first wave, and we broke down the doors and climbed up the back part of the Capitol building, and got all the way into the chambers.

Federal Bureau of Investigations/Twitter

Some of those involved even outed themselves via dating apps, with Robert Chapman, of New York, having bragged about his participation in a direct message to a Bumble match:

I did storm the capitol. I made it all the way into Statuary Hall! Did an interview with Robert O’Morrow of The Washington Post. Also did online interview with Jess Brevins of the WSJ.

In response to this boast, the match simply replied, ‘We are not a match,’ and proceeded to send screenshots of their conversation to the police.