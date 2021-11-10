unilad
How Sylvester Stallone’s Request During Rocky IV Nearly Got Him Killed

by : Shola Lee on : 10 Nov 2021 20:12
Alamy

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to taking a punch, but a request he made during Rocky IV nearly got him killed.

The writer and star of the Rocky franchise underwent some gruelling days on set while training for the fourth instalment of the film series.

However, it wasn’t his training that got him injured – a request Stallone made to his co-star Dolph Lundgren landed him in hospital.

Rocky IV 2MGM

Directed by Sly himself, Rocky IV is a dramatic, montage-heavy addition to the series. The film follows Rocky as he vows to avenge his friend Apollo, who died during a boxing match with Russian boxer Ivan Drago.

While Sly’s performance as a father in the film is wildly unconvincing, his fight scenes were violently realistic.

As a TikToker @bobbymoore44 explained, Sly’s commitment to the authenticity of the fourth film was nearly fatal.

Moore revealed that while filming the finale fight scene, Sly asked Lundgren to ‘actually hit him in the chest, to make the fight scene look real. However, he spent the next nine days in hospital’.

The TikToker went onto explain that the punch from Lundgren ‘cut his ribs and hit his heart’.

Rocky v DragoUnited Artists

It’s enough to make anyone yell ‘Adrian!’

Luckily, Sly made a full recovery and came back in full force for his last two instalments of the franchise.

Cue Eye of the Tiger-soundtracked victory run.

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: Celebrity, injury, Sylvester Stallone, TikTok

