How Sylvester Stallone’s Request During Rocky IV Nearly Got Him Killed

Alamy

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to taking a punch, but a request he made during Rocky IV nearly got him killed.

The writer and star of the Rocky franchise underwent some gruelling days on set while training for the fourth instalment of the film series.

However, it wasn’t his training that got him injured – a request Stallone made to his co-star Dolph Lundgren landed him in hospital.

MGM

Directed by Sly himself, Rocky IV is a dramatic, montage-heavy addition to the series. The film follows Rocky as he vows to avenge his friend Apollo, who died during a boxing match with Russian boxer Ivan Drago.

While Sly’s performance as a father in the film is wildly unconvincing, his fight scenes were violently realistic.

As a TikToker @bobbymoore44 explained, Sly’s commitment to the authenticity of the fourth film was nearly fatal.

Moore revealed that while filming the finale fight scene, Sly asked Lundgren to ‘actually hit him in the chest, to make the fight scene look real. However, he spent the next nine days in hospital’.

The TikToker went onto explain that the punch from Lundgren ‘cut his ribs and hit his heart’.

United Artists

It’s enough to make anyone yell ‘Adrian!’

Luckily, Sly made a full recovery and came back in full force for his last two instalments of the franchise.

Cue Eye of the Tiger-soundtracked victory run.

