How The New 888 Number Will Try To Help Women In The Wake Of Sarah Everard’s Murder

Anxious parents often use ‘find my phone’ to keep track of their children’s movements if they are out at night. But youngsters don’t want their parents tracking them, and many turn it off.

The 888 service would mean that parents can relax a bit, knowing that if there is a problem, they will be alerted.

There needs to be proper discussion and debate about the technicalities, but I am confident that we can make it work. I am not a politician, I can’t change society, but if I can use innovative technology to improve personal safety, then I am determined to do so.