Huawei Unveils All-New Mate 40 Series Smartphones Huawei

The latest of Huawei’s high-end Mate series phones have dropped, and yes, that is a five-lens camera on the back.

The Huawei Mate 40 series will see the launch of four devices: the Mate 40; Mate 40 Pro; Mate 40 Pro+; and Mate 40 RS.

Advert

The Mate 40 Pro, which is available in five colours, boasts a massive 6.76in flexible OLED display that wraps around the edges of the phone for what Huawei calls a ‘Horizon Display’. It runs on a pretty impressive 4,4000mAh battery, and packs a brand new 5nm Kirin 9000 chip that Huawei says can compete with Apple’s next-gen A14 Bionic processor. There’s also an underscreen fingerprint scanner, 3G face scanning technology, and support for 5G and WiFi 6+.

Huawei

Huawei has also stepped things up a notch with its latest fast-charging technology. The 40 Pro’s 66W SuperCharge system promises a full wired charging time of 40 minutes, and it also says the phone is capable of 50W wireless charging, but only when using Huawei’s designated charger – a regular Qi charger will still work, but not as fast.

But as always with Huawei, it’s what’s on the back of the phone that really stands out. The new series shows off a unique ‘space ring’ camera system, co-developed with Leica, which features a 50-megapixel main camera, a 20-megapixel f/1.8 ultra-wide cine lens and a 12-megapixel, f/3.4 periscope telephoto sensor.

Advert

That 50-megapixel main camera is an upgrade from the 40-megapixel one found on the Mate 30 Pro, and allows users to shoot using the AI-assisted ‘Ultra Capture’ mode. On the front, there’s a capable 13MP selfie camera, which is also capable of shooting 4K video.

PA Images

Unfortunately, for all the good work that Huawei puts into its hardware, the same glaring problem remains: the US’s current ban on Huawei means it still can’t access the Google Play store, so a pretty significant number of the most popular Android apps for Western users may end up being unavailable on the new phones.

Huawei is continuing to develop its own ecosystem, but it still seems like it’s going to be a struggle to convince people in the US and Europe to take the plunge with a brand that has suffered some serious reputational damage over the past few years.

Advert

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will cost £1,099.99 and will launch on November 13 in the UK.