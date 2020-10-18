Huge £1 Million Cannabis Crop Discovered In Former Coventry Nightclub
A ginormous cannabis farm spanning three floors has been found in a former nightclub.
Around 1,000 plants were discovered at a venue in Coventry that the National Crime Agency (NCA) believes has a street value of around £1 million.
The NCA raided the building on Thursday, October 15, and had to smash through ‘several reinforced doors’ to get to the plants.
In addition to the plants, around £150,000 worth of equipment was found, which the NCA described as ‘sophisticated planting, growing and irrigation equipment’.
Following the raid, three men were arrested, two of which were detained as they tried to flee the scene. They were tracked down with the assistance of West Midlands Police’s drone unit.
Chief Superintendent Lee Wharmby, head of West Midlands Police’s Operations department said, ‘Our pilots helped detain two people using our state-of-the art drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras. It’s always great when we can help out a partner agency. Our job is to protect the public and drones are invaluable to us.’
NCA branch Commander Adam Warnock said the large bust will have a ‘huge impact’ on the groups involved in the farm.
He explained:
This is a significant drug seizure which will have a huge impact on the organised crime groups involved, depriving them of commodity and profit.
The size of the cannabis factory was significant and sophisticated, spread across three floors of a large building. It is certainly one of the largest grows ever uncovered by the NCA.
Operations like this underline the value and power of working with law enforcement partners like West Midlands Police to take down high-harm criminals. Our investigation into this seizure continues.
Three men have since been charged with production of a Class B drug.
Two of the men, aged 24 and 31, appeared before Coventry magistrates on Friday, October 16, and will remain in custody until their next hearing on November 12.
The third man, aged 28, was found to be wanted by German authorities for robbery and is therefore is the subject of a European Arrest Warrant.
