Huge 4,500-Year-Old Stone Circle Discovered Near Stonehenge
Archaeologists have uncovered the remnants of a 4,500-year-old stone circle, just a few short miles from Stonehenge.
Fieldwork conducted by a team of researchers has revealed evidence of at least 20 huge prehistoric shafts, measuring more than 10 metres in diameter with a depth of five metres. Located around the ancient Durrington Walls settlement, these shafts form a circle with a diameter of more than two kilometres.
The groundworks are believed to be from the Neolithic period, excavated more than 4,500 years ago. It’s thought the shafts could once have acted as a boundary to a sacred area connected with the henge.
This collaborative research was conducted by academics from the universities of St Andrews, Birmingham Warwick and Trinity Saint David, as well as from the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre based at Glasgow University.
The National Trust facilitated the work conducted at Durrington Walls, with support from the University of Bradford Research Development Fund.
Dr Richard Bates, of St Andrews’ School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, said:
Remote sensing and careful sampling is giving us an insight to the past that shows an even more complex society than we could ever imagine.
Clearly sophisticated practices demonstrate that the people were so in tune with natural events to an extent that we can barely conceive in the modern world.
Tim Kinnaird, also from St. Andrews, said:
The sedimentary infills contain a rich and fascinating archive of previously unknown environmental information.
With optically stimulated luminescence profiling and dating, we can write detailed narratives of the Stonehenge landscape for the last 4,000 years.
Dr Nick Snashall, National Trust archaeologist for the Stonehenge World Heritage Site, has described the find as an ‘astonishing discovery’:
As the place where the builders of Stonehenge lived and feasted, Durrington Walls is key to unlocking the story of the wider Stonehenge landscape, and this astonishing discovery offers us new insights into the lives and beliefs of our Neolithic ancestors.
The Hidden Landscapes team have combined cutting-edge archaeological fieldwork with good old-fashioned detective work to reveal this extraordinary discovery and write a whole new chapter in the story of the Stonehenge landscape.
This fascinating discovery was announced just after the annual Summer Solstice, which was celebrated online this year on account of the ongoing health crisis.
For 20 years, English Heritage has provided access to the event. However, this year visitors were warned against travelling to the 3,000BC Neolithic monument.
