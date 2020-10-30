Huge 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Turkey And Greece GlobalNews77/Dellhiite_/Twitter

A huge earthquake has hit Turkey and Greece which has caused buildings to collapse.

As of 3pm GMT, four people are reported to have died with 120 injured.

The 7.0 magnitude tremor occurred 11 miles off the coast of western Izmir province and could be felt as far as Athens and Istanbul, BBC News reports.

Around 20 buildings are said to have collapsed.

It’s estimated that the quake could be felt by 6.9 million residents after it took place around 12pm (GMT) today, October 30, reported the EMSC on Twitter. Izmir alone is believed to have around 4.5 million residents.

The Independent reports that the quake could even be felt in Bulgaria. A previous earthquake that hit Izmir in 1999 killed about 17,000 people.

Eftyhmios Lekkas, head of Greece’s organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greece’s Skai TV, ‘It was a very big earthquake, it’s difficult to have a bigger one.’

People on social media have shared videos of increasing water levels following the earthquake that have began to overflow onto dry land. Some reports have said places were subject to a ‘mini tsunami’.

Humanitarian aid service the Turkish Red Crescent have said that they are on the way to Izmir to help. They tweeted, ‘Türk Kızılay disaster response teams First Responders are already on the move after the powerful #earthquake that hit #Izmir city and shock many other areas.’

Someone else on social media shared the horrifying moment a several-storey high building collapsed in front of them.

The President of Samos hospital workers union said in a statement, ‘A few minutes ago we experienced a very big earthquake similar to that Samos has been experiencing for many years. People are panicking. They have gone out in the squares, in the streets.’

He added that the quake lasted several minutes describing it as ‘very strong’

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the earthquake.