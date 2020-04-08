Huge 850ft Bridge Collapses In Italy But Only Two Drivers Were Injured

bridge collapses italy 1 PA Images

An 850ft bridge on a normally busy road in northern Italy has collapsed, leaving two truck drivers with minor injuries.

Advert

The massive bridge, on the SS330 road near the town of Aulla in the northern tip of Tuscany, collapsed just before 10.30am local time earlier today, April 8.

While usually the bridge would be packed with commuters, the road was virtually empty when it collapsed this morning due to the quarantine Italy is currently under and so, luckily, only two people were injured.

Italy Collapsed Bridge PA Images

Helicopters flew over the scene in the aftermath of the incident, capturing images which showed sections of the bridge that had collapsed into the river Magra and the surrounding area.

Advert

The bridge was previously managed by provincial authorities before being put under the management of ANAS, a company controlled by state-owned railway group Ferrovie dello Stato.

Transport Minister Paola De Micheli said ANAS had been operating the bridge since 2018 and also confirmed that she had requested a detailed report from the company, La Repubblica reports, as per MailOnline.

The road affected by today’s incident had previously been repaired in November last year after bad weather damaged parts of it, with ANAS saying in a statement there was no work going on at the time of Wednesday’s disaster.

Italy Collapsed Bridge PA Images

The two drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, a fire brigade spokesperson said, with one – a delivery driver – taken to a hospital in Pisa and the second taken to a hospital in La Spezia.

Emergency services currently remain on site to ensure members of the public stay away from the bridge, which has since broken into a number of large concrete slabs.

Although the injuries were only minor in this instance – thanks to the quarantine currently in place across Italy and several other countries worldwide, meaning limited people were travelling at that time – the bridge collapse highlights the poor maintenance of Italy’s roads and highway networks.

In 2018, a similar bridge collapse cost the lives of 43 people, when a 260ft stretch of motorway fell into the Polcevera river. This was later blamed on a fatal flaw in the bridge’s construction or wear and tear that had been missed by inspectors.

Advert

Italy Collapsed Bridge PA Images

Thankfully, fewer cars on the road today meant fewer people involved, and there were no fatalities as a result of the incident.

Our thoughts are with both of the injured drivers and we hope they make a speedy recovery.