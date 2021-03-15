Huge Bolt Of Lightning Strikes Sydney Harbour As Storm Hits City

WebcamSydney

Magnificent footage captured the moment a huge bolt of lightning narrowly missed a ferry during a storm in Australia.

More than 4,000 lightning strikes were recorded during a five-hour storm in Sydney over the weekend, March 12, including one near-miss.

Footage taken from the Webcam of Sydney’s Circular Quay caught the moment a ginormous lightning bolt struck the water, just metres away from ferries, at around 7.40pm local time on Friday evening.

Check it out here:

The striking clip, which looks like it has been taken straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, was taken from Lloyd Gledhill’s balcony at his north Sydney apartment, which overlooks the Circular Quay, including stunning views of the Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Gledhill set up the camera in 2015, it records 24 hours a day, capturing footage that could be of use to police as well as breathtaking moments like this.

The whole of Sydney has been experiencing the extreme weather storms, which have included heavy rainfall, with more expected to come for the next week.

7News

People living in the city have compared the lightning to being in a nightclub, as the bolts appeared to resemble a strobe light over Sydney, flashing on and off for several hours.

However, the New South Wales capital can expect to remain damp for at least another week, as a ‘major rain event’ is set to take place, with more than the average month’s rainfall coming down in just eight days.

Unfortunately for locals, the unprecedented amount of rainfall has also caused several major roads to flood, causing huge disruption to traffic in the city, with some roads remaining undriveable, particularly with more rain on the way.

The unusual event is the result of a high pressure system in the Tasman sea, which is said to be drawing in the moisture from the sea and pushing it back onto mainland Australia, news.com.au reports.

7News

‘The heaviest rain will arrive from midweek as rain spreads back south from Queensland. Most of the New South Wales coast will see close to 100mm, including Sydney,’ meteorologist Rob Sharpe explained.

‘Pockets of flooding are possible along the coast from Thursday onwards.’

More thunderstorms are expected to take hold in the middle of the week, meaning this footage could not be the last we see of lightning taking hold of the city.