Huge ‘Explosion’ Heard In Durham City Centre

@SportySuz20/Twitter

Reports have emerged of a massive ‘explosion’ near a building site in Durham city centre.

The circumstances haven’t been confirmed at the time of writing, although some reports are saying it came from the building site at Durham’s former passport office. Footage and photos have been shared of smoke billowing out into the skies and onto the streets.

Emergency services are currently attending the scene, with firefighters descending upon the city’s Milburngate development. While many eyewitness accounts believe it was caused by a gas explosion, the fire service dismissed the reports in a recent update.

‘Eight crews are at the scene of a fire at the Milburngate development. We would like to confirm there are no reports of an explosion and we are dealing with large fire in the construction site. Please avoid the area and find an alternative route home,’ County Durham & Darlington Fire & Rescue Service tweeted.

There haven’t been any reported casualties at the time of writing. Social media posts from in and around Durham have been confirming the fire, with mixed reports on whether they heard the alleged explosion.

‘Stay away from Durham centre, something has collapsed and/or on fire. The police, ambulances and fire engines are arriving fast and trying to secure the area,’ Twitter user @SportySuz20 wrote.

‘Avoid Durham City Centre at all costs for the rest of the afternoon, been some sort of explosion at the Milburngate Development site & the area is totally gridlocked,’ @ryanNUFCmad1986 wrote.

Traffic and public transport around the scene of the fire is expected to be affected for the foreseeable.

